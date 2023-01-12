Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $471,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 46.2% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $36,885,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 51.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $495,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.5 %

TTEK stock opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.