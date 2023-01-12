Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $551,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.82.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.66. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

