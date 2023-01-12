Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $586,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.