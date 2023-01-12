Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $634,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.