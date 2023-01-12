Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.9 %

ZS opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $290.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zscaler to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.97.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

