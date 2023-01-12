Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,264.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Trex Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

