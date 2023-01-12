Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $766,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $154.25 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $228.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.29. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.