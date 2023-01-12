Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,901,791 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.