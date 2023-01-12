Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,004 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.0 %

WSC stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.