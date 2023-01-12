Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,367 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.