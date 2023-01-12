Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,467 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $70,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $16,219,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWE shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.70.

NYSE:WWE opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

