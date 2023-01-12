Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,611 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

