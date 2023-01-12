Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 212 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,954,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

COF opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.