Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 218 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

