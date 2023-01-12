Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,295 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

