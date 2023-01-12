Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 345 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,099,000 after acquiring an additional 581,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $153.70 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

