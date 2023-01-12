Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 501 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

