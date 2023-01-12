Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 520 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

