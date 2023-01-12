Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,724,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,728,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,765 shares of company stock worth $2,944,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

