Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

