Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 6.9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 8,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

