Susquehanna Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $40.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

