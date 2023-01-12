Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,733,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $329.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $394.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.