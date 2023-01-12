T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.10. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $193.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

