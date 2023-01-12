Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.40. 34,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,247,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $858.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 483,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

