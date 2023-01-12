Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.00 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $14,045,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 179,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 359.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

