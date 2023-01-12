TD Securities Lowers Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

