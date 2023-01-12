TD Securities Lowers Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $12.51.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
