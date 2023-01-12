TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 9%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

TDCX Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.17.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

TDCX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

