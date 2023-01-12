TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 9%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.
TDCX Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.17.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TDCX
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.