Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$65.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

