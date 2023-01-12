TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.91.

Shares of TIXT opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

