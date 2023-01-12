Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $295.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.59), with a volume of 152480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.23).

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £196.17 million and a P/E ratio of 651.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 248.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.