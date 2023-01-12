Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Sells $565,150.40 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDC opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,082,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

