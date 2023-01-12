Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $275.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.20.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.04. The company has a market capitalization of $389.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

