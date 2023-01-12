The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE BK opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

