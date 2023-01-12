The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254,476 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.