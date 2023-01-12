The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.