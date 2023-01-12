The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

