The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $186.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.17.
Baidu Stock Up 2.9 %
Baidu stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
