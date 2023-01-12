The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $186.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.17.

Baidu stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $59,785,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 774.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

