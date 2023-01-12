The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $4.90

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.40 to $4.90 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.04.
iQIYI Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $6.42 on Monday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
