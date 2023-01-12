The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $4.90

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.40 to $4.90 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.04.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $6.42 on Monday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

About iQIYI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 1,115.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iQIYI by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.