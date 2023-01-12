The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $25.30

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.20 to $25.30 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 52.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

