The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $25.30

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.20 to $25.30 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Bilibili stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.04.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
