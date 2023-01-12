The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $271.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $229.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTW. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.78.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $257.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.