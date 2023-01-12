The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $329.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $394.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

