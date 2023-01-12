The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

