The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lessened by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $261,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

PNC stock opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

