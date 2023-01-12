The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $176.27 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

