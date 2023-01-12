The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

