The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $4,123,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

