The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

