The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

