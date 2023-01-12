Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.8% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.